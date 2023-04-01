Open space is not a guarantee in the Black Hills
Click to purchase this photo

OPINION — We’re all lucky to live in the Black Hills for its outdoor beauty. Those who enjoy driving through the Hills may not realize that in many cases the idyllic meadows, timber stands, and meandering streams on either side of the road are private land, very often designated as agricultural. Tree farms, or family owned and managed forests, comprise more than 20,000 acres in the Black Hills. This open space provides immense value to society.

Tree farms protect wildlife, by providing vital habitat. They protect water and fisheries by providing filtration for our fragile aquifers that supply water to our homes. They improve recreation like hunting, fishing, off roading, and hiking. They are vital for our timber economy, in some years 25% of the timber milled in the Hills comes from private land. Maybe most importantly, tree farms provide fire protection. A wildfire in a well-managed, 300-acre timber stand is much easier to stop than one burning though 900 homes in a similar wildland-urban space.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.