OPINION — In 1903 Frank Hoppe mixed nine chemicals together and created a spectacular gun cleaning formula that remains a staple in nearly every American gun owner’s box of cleaning supplies and on nearly every gunsmith’s shelf.
It’s Hoppe’s No. 9, and for me, that bottle of cleaning potion is much more than what cleans my guns. It is memories in a bottle. Like baking bread, champagne, decaying leaves and frying bacon, Hoppe’s No. 9 has an unmistakable odor. And, to me, it is one of the perfumes of life.
I have very fond memories of my father and brother cleaning guns in the basement of our Rapid City home as deer season approached and after the tags had been filled and there was that smell. When I was old enough to hunt, I was old enough to clean whatever I was shooting and there was that smell again, only this time it was on me and it lingered on my clothes.
There are lots of smells associated with hunting season. During deer season, before I was old enough to tag along, my mother would rise well before dawn to fry bacon and then basted eggs in the grease for my dad’s and brother’s hunting groups. Later, in Kansas, when my dad and uncle took me duck hunting in the Cheyenne Bottoms, she did the same along with my aunt. I never remember a time when I walked a draw or sat in a duck blind hungry.
The smell of that bacon, mixed with the aromas from Hoppe’s and Red Wing boot dressing just seemed to make everything in the world run more smoothly. Of course, it’s a silly trigger for a sappy sentiment. But, I am from flyover country and I have a birthright to be sentimental about the odor of gunpowder solvent.
If you are reading this in the Black Hills Pioneer on Monday, Oct. 18, you know that the previous two days marked the 2021 edition of one of South Dakota’s most important weekends – the pheasant season opener. It’s important. One year, when I was serving in jury duty the Thursday before opening weekend, the county prosecutor asked if anyone in the pool had plans for opening day. A number of us raised our hands and were dismissed from our civic responsibility for the weekend.
In my Kansas high school, after someone stole a shotgun in the parking lot, the principal got on the public address system and told students that if we had our guns in our cars, we were to make sure they were unloaded before bringing them into the school and locking them in our lockers.
I’m sure there have been others, but I can only recall one opening day of pheasant season since I was old enough to watch my father and brother prepare for their hunts when the smell of Hoppe’s No. 9 wasn’t present. And the smell always reminds me of that opening day, too.
On this day, in 1975, I could have been hunting in Kansas. But I was drinking champagne in Rancho Cordova, Calif. The 18th was a Saturday. Every friend I had, but one, was hunting in Kansas. He doesn’t hunt. So he was at my side in Rancho Cordova. A stunning young blond in a white dress was at the other.
In the 46 years since, she and I haven’t had many anniversary dinners together. She never had an interest in hunting. But, she is a very good sport.
Michael Sanborn writes from Rapid City.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.