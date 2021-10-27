OPINION — It’s a time of celebration and dread, a toast to the living and a day for the dead.
October is a mixed month. Harvest festivals mark the hopefully successful end of an agriculture season. Millions cheer the conclusion of the summer game, baseball, with the Fall Classic, aka the World Series. Halloween, a holiday that behind the costumes and candy marks ghoulish rituals, is increasingly a huge holiday for kids and adults.
It’s also my favorite time of the year.
I grew up on a farm, and October was the beginning of the end of months of long days. The work starts in the early spring as frost surrenders its icy hold on fields and continues at a faster pace as the days grow warmer and longer.
With additional light comes more work to prepare and then plant. The heat of the summer was especially irritating as we took the oats, wheat and other grain from the fields and stored or sold it, and then baled straw and hay.
By October, as the days grew cooler and shorter, we prepared corn cribs and geared up for the burst of work required to bring home the cash crop. I well recall big yields in the late 1970s and Dad’s joy with the bumper harvest.
We also plowed to get a job on spring work, and Oct. 13, 1973, we were both working in the fields as the first pitch of Game 1 of the World Series approached. Earlier pleas to put the work off had been brusquely ignored and I feared missing the start and perhaps most of the game.
Then, suddenly, Dad unhooked his plow and drove over to me. “Shut it off,” he yelled over the roar of the International Harvester M tractor.
I jumped on the back of his tractor and we raced to the yard, dropping me off at the house in time to see the legendary Willie Mays line a single in the first inning.
The 2021 World Series is underway, with the first game played Tuesday.
Sunday, Oct. 31, is a dual joy, with Game 5 scheduled on Halloween. I am hoping for no tricks, and an exciting fall classic.
Adults have elbowed their way into Halloween in the last two decades, but at best, it’s a day for and about kids.
We loved Halloween when I grew up, as did generations of kids. Candy wasn’t regularly kept in our home, so getting a bag full of it, especially the full-size candy bars of the 1960s, was a cavity-causing delight.
We struggled to see and breathe in the cheap plastic masks we donned, and hoped the thin string on the back lasted through the night. We roamed the streets with siblings or friends, searching for houses with porch lights on, rushing toward the light and free candy.
We said “Trick or treat,” but it was a false threat. We had no plans for mischief; we just wanted the sweets.
In fact, there were very few scares on our rounds. Kevin and Ray and I enjoyed telling scary stories as we made the rounds in Estelline; we were inspired by “Night Gallery,” our favorite show at the time.
In the past 20 years, I have not sought to scare any kids who came to my door; I just hand out the candy.
When I lived in Oregon, however, my buddy Eric, on the other hand, loved to scare the spit out of kids, leaving them dry-mouthed in terror. One year he placed a scarecrow on his porch in the middle of October, allowing passing kids to get used to the sight.
On Halloween, he donned the clothes and assumed the role. When the candy-seekers came to his door, he would arise and lurch toward them, sending them rushing away screaming. You have to admire dedication to such a prank.
I have been celebrating October, enjoying it with spooky movies, the baseball playoffs and the spectacular colors of fall. I have spent time in fields and with farmers, but with a notepad and camera, not at the wheel of a tractor.
It’s been a great harvest across the region, so farmers and their families have worn bright smiles and been willing, even eager, to discuss this harvest. Good for them — and for people like me who pester them with questions.
Sadly, October is almost gone. It officially departs at midnight on Halloween, another reason that is such a frightening day.
Daylight saving time kicks in the following weekend, plungin g us further into a cold, dark time. Now that’s really frightening.
