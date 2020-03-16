Note to our readers:

We are in unprecedented times right now and it appears we will be for some time to come. The COVID-19 pandemic is affecting all of us in many ways beyond just the serious health threats that it poses.
Providing our readers and residents in our communities with important, credible up-to-date facts and information about the pandemic is incumbent upon all of us as journalists. Our role in keeping citizens properly informed is now more important and necessary than ever before. For now, we plan to keep printing and delivering our daily newspaper to your homes and on-line through our E-edition and website. We will be updating as often as we are able.
I encourage you to go to the South Dakota state government’s website for the latest information from the Department of Health: www.covid.sd.gov
Utilize the U.S. federal government Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website at:
www.cdc.gov Both websites also have useful information and guidelines for businesses and how you can do all you can to protect your employees while they are at work.
Currently there’s a lot of information and misinformation going around on social media. Being skeptical is healthy for critical thinking, but ignoring the medical profession and science right now is dangerous. Has there been some overreaction? Maybe. But we’ve never had a virus quite like this, capable of quietly traveling so easily through most people and then being so dangerous and deadly for others. This is not a time for finger pointing or blaming. Use solid sources for information and please remember we are all in this together. No matter your politics, religion, race or age.
Calm. Caution. Compassion. Communication.
Letti Lister is the publisher of the Black Hills Pioneer daily newspaper. She also serves as the current president of the South Dakota Newspaper Association board of directors. She has a journalism degree from Kansas State University.
She may be reached at letti@bhpioneer.com.
