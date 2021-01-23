Note to our readers: Words matter

OPINION — As you might imagine, given our role in the community as the local newspaper covering the Northern Hills, the words we chose give us the opportunity to enlighten, inform, celebrate, motivate, irritate, and at times even agitate our readers.
Our office recently received a note from a subscriber that read, “I want to express my appreciation for The Black Hills Pioneer. Local news is so vital for a healthy community.”
Another note mailed in to us stated, “Thank you for your newspaper’s fair and strong support for what is right in a world that is so confused.”
These words of encouragement are wonderful to hear, but we certainly know not everyone feels this way, and there’s always someone at the ready to bring us back down to Earth.
I recently received a note from a subscriber that told me our “paper leans so far left” and we “should know the people of SD are the opposite.” She was not happy that we had run a viewpoint column that in her assessment was “thanking Nancy (Pelosi) for all she does” concluding “that is when I decided I will not renew when my subscription is done. We have lost all respect for your publication. I suspect you could care less!” (I have purposely withheld her name, as she did not indicate it was for publication.)
Ouch. And I mean it. That one cut.
Our newsroom takes great care and time in working hard to provide accurate, fair and balanced reporting every single day. I take it seriously when a subscriber thinks we are favoring one political viewpoint over another, because we want to be a platform for all viewpoints, not just conservative or liberal. Our editor Mark Watson, and I read and then one of us typically personally responds to every comment that is sent to us, be it critical or complimentary. Luckily the atta boys have been coming in much more frequently lately, which helps motivate all of us to keep going when it gets tough like this past year has been.
At the Black Hills Pioneer and at newspapers around the state, we staunchly believe that a free exchange of ideas helps to start thoughtful discussions among our readers, and makes for a more robust and solid democracy.
June of 2021 will mark 145 years of the Black Hills Pioneer newspaper being here to report the local news, being a watchdog of local government, being a champion of economic development, and recording the stories that impact our neighbors in the communities we serve.
In addition to those duties, we take very seriously the publishing of differing viewpoints and civil discourse on our Opinion and Editorial pages. Opinion pieces are written and submitted by an individual and are not meant to reflect the opinion or viewpoint of the newspaper. The Pioneer dedicates and clearly identifies these pages that are set aside for that purpose in every daily issue. And believe me when I say, whether it’s over a specific column or and editorial cartoon, no other pages in our newspaper cause us more challenges from our subscribers, than those pages. But they are still a key part of our critical function in the community to facilitate dialogue and discussion.
Readers and community members can submit their opinion pieces to be published free of charge as a “Letter to the Editor.” Opinion pieces that have lengthy content are often published as a “Guest Column.” Regular contributors write opinion or informative pieces as a columnist and typically appear on the same day of the week. Our columnists that write for us on a regular basis include local South Dakota writers Tom Lawrence, Mike Sanborn, Dr. John Andrews (Doc John), Rick Kahler, Eliza Blue, and Bob Spiers in our Sports section. We also provide weekly space for columns from politicians Gov. Kristi Noem, Sen. John Thune, Sen. Mike Rounds, and Rep. Dusty Johnson.
When I write a column from my perspective as Publisher and overall manager of the Pioneer, it will be indicated as such. The same is true of Mark Watson, our Executive News Editor. When we do an editorial piece it is the opinion of the newspaper as a whole, and written by our Editorial Board that is an ever changing group from our newsroom and at times includes myself. In the words of the late civil rights activist and congressman John Lewis,
“When you see something that is not right, not just, not fair, you have a moral obligation to say something. To do something.” My hope is that we continue to earn your trust, respect and at the very least, always be a platform for you to say something.
Our democracy demands journalism. Our free society demands an independent press. The work we do here at the local newspaper relies on the support and generosity of our readers and advertisers. The Black Hills Pioneer will be posting a record number of subscribers this year, up more than 25% over last year. Thank you so very much for your continued backing. As we start off 2021, it turns out our words do matter.
Calm. Caution. Compassion. Communication.
On behalf of our entire staff Be Well,
Letti Lister,
President & Publisher
