OPINION — This is the story of Norm and Al. It’s an important one, too.
Norm was former Commerce and Transportation Secretary Norman Mineta, who died on May 3. A memorial service is set for Thursday, June 16.
Mineta had a long and truly distinguished political career, serving as mayor of San Jose, then as a member of Congress for 20 years before being a member of two cabinets, one a Democrat, the other a Republican. He was secretary of commerce in the President Bill Clinton administration, and as secretary of transportation for President George W. Bush.
I met him in Wyoming almost a decade ago. Mineta, a Japanese-American, was interred at the Heart Mountain internment camp between Cody and Powell, Wyo., during World War II. He made friends with a local kid named Al he met through Boy Scouts — yes, young men held in a concentration camp were allowed to take part in Scouting, as well as playing football, holding dances and going swimming. It all sounds like a summer camp, but with barbed wire and guards armed with machine guns.
His friend Al Simpson was born into power and privilege, attending Princeton. His father served as both governor and a U.S. senator. Al, as he insists everyone call him, become a Wyoming legend, serving in the Legislature before being elected to three terms in the U.S. Senate. He is a delightful guy, funny and warm to all he meets.
I spent two years as managing editor of the Powell Tribune and visited the Heart Mountain Interpretive Center several times. It is a place to remember the dishonor of the interment of these people at Heart Mountain and nine other “camps,” a term used in place of the harsher, and more accurate “prisons.” Al was there for all major events.
Al and Norm remained close friends for decades despite their political differences — Norm was a Democrat, Al is a Republican, although he is increasingly dissatisfied with his party. They reconnected in 1971 when Al saw that Norm had been elected mayor of San Jose. He reached out to him and their friendship was reaffirmed.
They served together in Congress to pass a reparations bill, the Civil Liberties Act of 1988, which provided $20,000 in compensation for 82,219 surviving internees. Simpson said it was the right thing to do, and he didn’t take any guff from congressmen who objected, he told Cowboy State Today after his friend died.
“There were 110,000 of them who lost their rights as citizens,” Simpson said. “(Mineta) passed it in the House, and I took it over in the Senate. And I got a lot of flack – they said, ‘Well, who’s next? The Indians? The blacks?’
“And so I just said, ‘Well, you know, I was there and you weren’t. And I saw the barbed wire and the guard towers and the guys at the top with guns and searchlights all aimed inside – and so I don’t really need any crap out of you.’”
That’s Al: Blunt, honest and right. Al and Norm were both Americans, determined to serve their country to the best of the ability. Like many other people, I was inspired by their close ties.
Al was aware of my columns and editorials, telling me, “ I read your crap,” and was often very complimentary and free with ideas and suggestions. I really grew to like Al, and I am very sorry for his loss.
At the site of the former camp, Heart Mountain itself towers over the center, casting a shadow almost as long as the memory of what happened there. Farmers tend crops in adjacent fields while volunteers and a small staff work to ensure the center remains open and shares its lesson to future generations.
Simpson grew up and still lives in nearby Cody, and has been coming to the camp since it opened. His lifelong friend Norm visited many times, as they found happiness in a place where a great wrong was committed.
Al, who is 90, told Cowboy State News that Norm’s death was painful.
“It was the oldest friendship I had,” he said. “We were 12-year-old boys, and that was a tough one. I went out there to the camp and howled into the moon.”
They met nearly eight decades ago, and their friendship, which they celebrated and shared, was a wonderful story that can offer important lessons on the terrible stain of racism on our history, the ability of two boys to overcome it, and the wisdom of two old men to cherish it.
The Powell Tribune said it well in a May 17 editorial: “With so many issues facing voters from every U.S. party, it’s time for federal, state and local lawmakers to mirror the actions of Simpson and Mineta. It’s time for politicians at every end of the political spectrum — and all points in between — to cross the aisle and get something done.”
In a time of such bitter partisan divides, and simmering racial tensions, it is a reminder of our better angels, and the possibility of good rising from evil. So take a moment to think about Norm and Al, and thank them for the lesson.
