OPINION — Well, so much for the October Surprise I wondered about. Instead, Gov. Kristi Noem is dealing with an August Onslaught.
On Monday, the bombshell landed and sent shrapnel flying across the state and nation, with Noem directly in the line of fire. The Government Accountability Board (GAB) voted 3-0 to say that “appropriate action” could be taken against Noem for her involvement in her daughter Kassidy Peters’ efforts to obtain a real estate appraiser license. It appears to many people as a blatant example of nepotism, and paying the state worker who was forced from office $200,000 only made it smell worse.
What happens next is unclear, as The Pioneer reported earlier. The ethics board has the power to recommend criminal prosecution.
“If, based on the information, report, or complaint, the board has reasonable cause to believe that a crime has been committed, the matter shall be referred to the Division of Criminal Investigation,” according to state law. “If the Division of Criminal Investigation has cause to believe that a law has been violated, the division shall refer the matter to a state’s attorney or the attorney general for prosecution.”
The board can hold a contested case hearing, or the person accused of an ethics violation can ask that an administrative law judge hear the case.
If the hearing results in a confirmed ethics violation, the state board has options: it can issue either a public or private reprimand; call for the person to perform community service or attend a class, or it can make a recommendation to the governor.
How does that work when the governor is the person being investigated? It’s unclear.
In addition, the GAB referred the other complaint filed against Noem, that she may have improperly used state airplanes for out-of-state travel, to the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office.
That office is now held, temporarily, by Mark Vargo, who is on leave from his regular job as Pennington County state’s attorney. Vargo prosecuted former AG Jason Ravnsborg in the South Dakota Senate trial that removed and barred him from ever holding state office.
Ravnsborg’s public career may be over, but he is remaining very much a player in these investigations, working with an AP reporter to provide information. This is pure political and personal revenge, and it is astounding to witness it unfold.
Noem named Vargo as the interim attorney general until former AG Marty Jackley, who has no Democratic opponent, with just an unknown Libertarian candidate running against him, returns to office in January.
What will Vargo do? Did he discuss it with Noem when she was considering him to serve as AG?
On Monday, he issued a statement pledging a complete investigation.
“We will be diligent in our duty and thoroughly investigate the complaint that the Government Accountability Board has presented to the Attorney General’s Office,” Vargo said. “The investigation, as with all other investigations, will remain confidential as does the complaint that has been presented to us.”
Ah, yes, this is South Dakota. The ethics board has met in almost complete secrecy, and Vargo is promising to act in the same manner. That’s quite a change from Noem’s very public campaign to force Ravnsborg from office, complete with press conferences, the release of interview videos and reports from state troopers to legislators just before the impeachment process moved forward.
Noem, of course, did not stand on her right to remain silent. She issued a statement Monday night through her campaign spokesman Ian Fury.
“Today, in response to the actions taken by the Government Accountability Board (GAB), Kristi for Governor Communications Director Ian Fury issued the following statement:
“‘The actions taken by the GAB today did not follow state law or precedent. They have yet to point to one single statute the Governor has violated in either of these complaints.
“‘These complaints are all political and filed by a disgraced former attorney general who literally killed a man, lied about it, and tried to cover it up. Governor Noem was the first to call him out for this, and he filed these complaints in retaliation.
“‘It is unfortunate the board chose not to bring this charade to an end today. Kassidy Peters did not receive any special treatment, and Governor Noem followed the law, period!”
Fury, who went from the state payroll as Noem’s spokesman to the same job on her gubernatorial campaign, went on Twitter to deflect, deny and defend.
What will be the consequences of this? It can’t be good to have a sitting governor under dual investigations that refuse to die. They have been simmering since early 2021 and have only heated up in recent months. On Monday, they caught fire.
If she is criminally charged, it has to raise doubts in the minds of some voters.
Her Democratic opponent, state Rep. Jamie Smith, posted his response to the news. There was no video of him and his team dancing and waving their arms in glee, so you have to imagine that for yourself.
“Integrity matters,” Smith tweeted. “Our state’s highest office is not meant to be a tool for personal gain. We deserve better.”
It’s still summer, and Labor Day is the unofficial kickoff to the stretch run of campaigns. Noem would surely like to put this behind her, but the news could just keep getting worse up until Nov. 8.
