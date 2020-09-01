When Gov. Kristi Noem announced South Dakota’s 29 delegates were all voting for President Donald Trump during the presidential nomination ceremony Monday morning, she was greeted with enthusiastic cheers.
Noem merely mentioned her name and the crowd erupted in support, applause and cheers. The first-term Republican noted she was proud to be the first female governor of her home state, and enthusiastically announced Trump was the choice of Rushmore State Republicans.
While there were reports and rumors Trump was considering adding her to the ticket and jettisoning Vice President Mike Pence — I wrote about in June, and The New York Times did so in July — that unlikely scenario didn’t happen.
It was a long-shot, but not impossible, as we have learned in four years with Trump dominating American politics. He is a showman who loves to surprise his audience.
Noem addressed the convention on Wednesday and the reception was once again impressive. In the past year, she has become a darling of the conservative movement.
Her refusal to order a statewide shutdown in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic has played well with anti-science, pro-free market Republicans. She also cast doubt on the effectiveness of wearing masks, saying scientists are uncertain about it.
That’s not accurate, but it plays well in GOP circles.
Last week, New York Times reporter Lisa Lerer said jostling for an inside track on the 2024 GOP nomination is already underway. Lerer said Noem, along with Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who shattered precedent — it is the Trump administration of course — by giving a fiery partisan speech at the RNC and already has been in Iowa, Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton and Nikki Haley, the former United Nations ambassador, are all looking to replace Trump.
“All are strong allies of the president,” Lerer wrote. “And all hope to seize the mantle of Trumpism once he’s gone.”
Noem has denied interest in the White House. She has said she already did eight years in Washington as a congresswoman and is glad to be back home.
No one could expect her to say anything different now. To admit to presidential ambitions this far out would be a political gaffe, and Noem, who has won every race she entered since she ran for the state House from Hamlin County in 2006, is a canny politician.
She has proven that time and time again, never losing a race, even when facing a well-funded and popular opponent. Noem knows how to win.
She was asked about 2024 on July 8 while speaking to the Center of the American Experiment, a Minnesota-based conservative organization. Does she plan to run?
“No, I do not,” Noem replied.
We have to take her at her word now, although a cynic might wonder why she was talking to a Minnesota group, anyway, and why she was in Pennsylvania before the GOP convention, drumming up support for Trump — and getting her name and face known.
She has made numerous political appearances across the country in the last several months as she has spent a lot of time with Corey Lewandowski, who helped manage Trump’s campaign in 2016. Noem has developed a significant national following.
There are at least three Facebook pages touting her as a 2024 presidential candidate. Combined, they have more than 4,000 followers and the praise for her comes from people across the country.
First, she will work hard to re-elect Trump and Pence, unless Trump pulls a shocker and adds her to the ticket. It’s obvious they will carry South Dakota, since the last time a Democrat won the State was in 1964, before Noem was born.
She’s 48, meaning she has years of politics ahead of her if she wishes. If she runs for and wins a second term as governor, which is highly likely — we last rejected a sitting governor in 1970, when Democrat Dick Kneip unseated Frank Farrar.
If she wins in 2022, Noem would be unable to run for a third term. She would be in her early 50s, a popular figure in her state and nation.
A run for the presidency would seem a logical move.
If she runs, or even considers a candidacy for the White House, Gov. Noem joins a long line of South Dakota politicians who have aspired to the top job in their profession. I’ll write about that next week.
