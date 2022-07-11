OPINION — I’ve been known to join well-informed people who hold divergent political views for an adult beverage. The most recent topic was a 60-second campaign ad for South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem. It is a portrait personality style ad that really doesn’t say much about politics or even the governor. The ad is designed as a general-purpose image ad that is supposed to make voters feel good about the governor. To say the ad is well done by South Dakota standards is an understatement.
The ad can be seen on the governor’s campaign website, kristinoem.com. I could not find on the website any credit for whomever was responsible for the scripting, storyboarding, shooting, editing and final production. That isn’t unusual, by the way. When was the last time you saw a television ad that includes a credit roll?
My conservative friends are impressed. Some liberal friends are critical of the fact that such an ad was expensive to produce. There was also discussion about how good the governor looks these days. There’s no question the governor has had availed herself of some experienced help in making her look and sound less like a South Dakota farm girl and more like a savvy political professional.
I have been critical in the past of the governor’s use of out-of-state advertising agencies for ill-conceived and expensive campaigns like the now infamous “Meth. We’re On It!” campaign. Those ads were produced with funds from South Dakota taxpayers. South Dakota advertising agencies should have been used.
This is a different matter. This ad was paid for from the governor’s formidable re-election campaign war chest. Why not spend it on quality?
Maybe she used a South Dakota advertising agency, but I doubt it. While we have some spectacular ad agencies in the state, I’m not aware of any company with in-state resources to direct and shoot the horseback shots used in the ad. There are professionals in the state who could have edited the final cut.
The music used in the ad is symphonic and inspirational. It is likely a canned score available to most advertising agencies and video production houses. Sound effects like the sound of the governor’s galloping horse are also readily available, at a price, from numerous subscription services.
In the 60-second ad, there are more than 20 video shots, also not unusual. Eleven of those shots show the governor on horseback. The governor has impressive equine skills. These shots are not the usual horseback shots you’ve seen of the governor trotting around a rodeo arena with a state or American flag.
Many of the shots show the governor in full gallop across, what one assumes is her Hamlin County ranch, but it could have been anywhere where a wide-angle lens would not see a barbed wire fence or an electrical or telephone line. These are the most impressive shots in the ad and they were photographed with multiple “takes” from multiple angles and likely used multiple cameras. The cameras are in motion and so is the governor.
Back when my advertising agency produced video ads, shots like these would have required the use of a skilled camera operator, something called a steady-cam, and a helicopter and pilot who could fly sideways faster than the governor can ride a horse.
Digital video photography and drone technology make shots like these more economical. (You can eliminate the helicopter and the sideways flying pilot.) However, the camera operator who shot this video is in possession of great skill, which comes with a high price.
There’s little doubt you’ll see this ad again and again until you’re sick of seeing it, as well done as it is. There’s also little doubt this was an expensive ad to produce. That cost, and the cost to place the ad in the media, is the governor’s campaign to bear.
There is much speculation in the state that the governor has political aspirations beyond Pierre. It is clear to anyone who is paying attention that she has received advice from skilled professionals toward that end. She regularly appears in the national news media and presents herself better with each appearance.
An ad of this quality is a demonstration of her ability to raise campaign funds and spend them to advance her image and her political career. There may be much to criticize about the governor. This ad isn’t one of them.
Michael Sanborn writes from Rapid City.
