OPINION — There she goes again.
Gov. Kristi Noem has hired another staffer to help spread her message. And once again, it’s not someone from South Dakota.
Noem has hired Jordan Overturf, who has been the director of communications at Texas House Republican Caucus, to advise her and help her communicate with the audience she is clearly targeting.
Like Overturf, they’re not South Dakotans.
He announced the new job on Twitter on July 3.
“Today, we took our first step to becoming South Dakotans! On July 15, I will officially begin my role as Senior Communications Advisor to Gov. Kristi Noem. This is an amazing opportunity and I am so grateful to everyone who has helped me get to this point in my career. ..
I am also looking forward to Jazmin Perez and I beginning our life together in this beautiful state. Lots of miles and work to cover between now and then. Oh, and #HappyFourthOfJuly everyone!!!”
If you trace his Twitter feed, you can see when he started paying close attention to Noem.
On June 28, he retweeted her post about sending up to 50 National Guardsmen to the Lone Star State.
“@GregAbbott_TX & the great people of Texas, help is on the way. Tomorrow, I will announce that South Dakota will be sending up to 50 National Guard troops to Texas to secure our southern border, and help solve the human and national security crisis that @JoeBiden has created.”
There is no doubt she is very interested in Texas. Noem has traveled there several times, including an appearance at a PRCA rodeo, where she was introduced as a “young lady who loves our flag, she loves our country, and fights for freedom.”
Oh, and by the way, that 49-year-old “young lady” is the mother of three and the governor of South Dakota.
Noem, who grew up in northeastern South Dakota, loves to play cowgirl, donning the hat and boots and riding horses. It’s like Illinois-born Ronald Reagan, who played cowboys in some movies and adopted the look for his career in politics.
With that as background, it’s easy to see why Overturf is such an ideal fit. He can help Noem continue to peddle that image.
What does he know about South Dakota? Could he find Hazel, the tiny Hamlin County town where Noem grew up, on a map?
Does he know how to pronounce Pierre?
Ever tried chislic, lefse or kuchen?
Who was Peter Norbeck? George T. Mickelson? How about George S. Mickelson? Bill Janklow?
He will likely be paid well over $100,000. The salary of Maggie Seidel, who was Noem’s senior advisor and policy director, from late 2019 until March, was $143,182.50 when she departed as the 2021 legislative session wound down.
Noem likes to pay these out-of-state folks a lot of money. Seidel moved to a private sector job in Pierre — it’s pronounced like a dock in a lake, Jordan — but her husband, Jeremy Lippert, a lawyer plucked from Virginia, now makes $100,352 as a counsel for the Department of Social Services.
Ian Fury, who has worked for numerous conservative figures before joining Team Noem, is paid $115,122.80 to issue tweets and red meat to the far-right mob.
Let’s not forget Daniel Bucheli, a former Trump press aide who is paid $79,360 to serve as a Department of Health spokesman.
So welcome to South Dakota, Jordan. Here’s hoping you, and your boss, spend some time here when you’re not working to raise her national profile.
Maybe meet some South Dakotans. There won’t be a lot of them around the office, so you will have to get out and about to talk to some of us.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.