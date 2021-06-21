OPINION — The United States Supreme Court has had a busy session so far. And with two recently announced decisions, the nine justices have served up decisions that will confound the radical right and confuse and deflate the radical left. On the whole this trend should bring some relief to those among the middle.
I am a centrist conservative. I have been most satisfied with our system of checks and balances when conservatives control either the House or the Senate and the Executive branch. However, I have long said I want the judiciary to always err on the side of liberty. Reasonable people could conclude that the court’s most recently announced decisions show that liberal fear and conservative gloat is unfounded.
Chief among those are newly appointed justices Amy Coney Barrett, Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch. Liberals so fear these three justices, along with Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas give the Court a conservative majority with Chief Justice John Roberts being a right-leaning centrist but generally a disappointment to conservatives.
On Thursday, two decisions may reveal that in spite of liberal fear those “conservative” justices have elected to follow the law rather than any political platform.
In Fulton v Philadelphia, the Court ruled unanimously that a Catholic Social Services (CSS) agency did not have to abide by Philadelphia’s rule to not discriminate against same sex couples when placing children in foster care. The justices essentially said that while Philadelphia made compelling arguments, they did not rise to the level of the canceling CSS’s First Amendment religious freedom rights under the Free Exercise clause.
There are other foster care placement agencies that can place children with same-sex couples. The Catholic Church believes same-sex unions are sinful. This isn’t new. Catholics haven’t come to their position suddenly because the political climate is more accepting than it once was. The justices rightfully ruled that Philadelphia could not compel CSS to defy long-held religious beliefs. All three liberal justices, Stephen Breyer, Sonya Sotomayor and Elana Kagan, in spite of the politics of gay rights, agreed.
In California v Texas, conservative justices Roberts, Kavanaugh and Coney Barrett, separated from Gorsuch, Thomas and Alito to declare that the 18 (Republican) states and two individual citizens who brought the case, failed to demonstrate that The Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) had caused them the sort injury that would give them standing to challenge the law, which has twice before been upheld in the high court. A judicial repeal of Obamacare now seems highly unlikely.
Certainly, changes to Obamacare likely will come. As a law, it is as full of flaws as an old shoe. But those will be improvements to the existing law, or repeal by a congress and a signature by a president willing to suffer the political damage such an action would cause.
Improvements or repeal, any changes to Obamacare, it now appears, must come from the Legislative and Executive branches. That is how it should be.
The Supreme Court under John Roberts appears to be ignoring the politics and making decisions according to the justices’ sincere, independent interpretation of decided law. Agree or disagree with them, Kavanaugh, Coney Barrett and Gorsuch are exercising their political independence. That may confound conservatives and ease liberal indigestion. For those among the middle, it is a promising sign the country can work as designed.
Michael Sanborn writes from Rapid City.
