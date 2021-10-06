OPINION — Local journalism is more important than ever.
After a global pandemic, supply chain disruptions, and a historic number of job openings, having boots on the ground in our cities and states to keep us up to date of what’s going on is critical.
South Dakota is home to so many hard-hitting journalists, many of them natives to the state. These are good people with South Dakota’s best interest in mind — they’re focused on reporting the truth and keeping folks like you and me informed.
From vaccine distribution to disastrous droughts, our reporters cover it all.
You know the saying, “you don’t know what you don’t know?” Without journalists, there’d be a lot we didn’t know.
The stories and facts local journalism brings to the table has created a more transparent society – sometimes this transparency can be uncomfortable, but it’s necessary.
Good reporting reveals the worst and best in our society. When weaknesses are exposed, solutions tend to be discovered.
After the cracks in our supply chain — specifically our shipping supply chain — were so widely exposed this year, I drafted a sweeping shipping reform bill to update decades old maritime policy.
On National Newspaper Week, I want to thank the dedicated journalists across our nation committed to reporting the truth — we’re better because of it.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.