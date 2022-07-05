OPINION — There were a lot of great movies in 1979. It’s difficult to find a favorite. Consider “Alien,” “Apocalypse Now,” “Kramer vs. Kramer,” “The Life of Brian,” “Norma Rae,” “The China Syndrome,” “All That Jazz,” “The Jerk,” “Being There” and “The Champ” to name just a few. How can you pick a favorite?
My favorite was “…And Justice For All,” the darkest of dark comedies. It ranked 24th in earnings for 1979. Al Pacino plays a defense lawyer forced to defend a judge he hates who is accused of raping a young woman. (I told you it was dark.)
Recent events in American politics made me think of that movie. Yes, one could argue that current political events are among the darkest of dark comedies, but that’s not my point. And, in today’s politically correct woke world, nobody would ever consider any moment in “…And Justice For All” remotely funny.
What brought the movie to mind was Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony before the House Committee investigating the events January 6 committee. Every news organization in the country has been having a hey day with revelations that came from former President Donald Trump’s assistant to his last Chief of Staff, Mark Meadows’ executive assistant. Her official title was Special Assistant to the President for Legislative Affairs
For a 26-year-old with a political science bachelor’s degree from Christopher Newport University, she’s done well for herself. She was an intern for powerful Republicans Ted Cruz and Steve Scalise before taking the White House job with Meadows, where according to multiple reports she was a trusted confidant and efficient and dedicated employee.
Her recent testimony before the committee was a surprise. Days before, she fired her attorney, Stephan Passantino, who had deep connections with the Trump organization. She replaced him with Jody Hunt, former Chief of Staff for Trump’s first attorney general Jeff Sessions.
During her explosive testimony before the committee, Hutchinson revealed, among other things that numerous Republicans had sought presidential pardons for their participation in the events of January 6. She revealed that Trump wanted to defy the Secret Service and join protesters who breached security at the capitol.
Her testimony was by far the most damning from the committee’s hearings to date. It was given under oath. Some at the Secret Service have denied Hutchinson’s testimony that Trump grabbed the wheel of his limousine, assaulted the driving agent and demanded to be taken to the capitol to give a speech to protesters.
Former Trump personal attorney Rudolph Giuliani declared that Hutchinson wasn’t present when he asked Trump for his pardon. In fact, none of the people who are challenging Hutchinson’s testimony have done so under oath.
So what does Hutchinson’s testimony have to do with a movie that came out decades before she was born? Here’s an Al Pacino quote from the film: “The one thing that stayed in my mind and haunted me was why. Why would she (the victim) lie? What was her motive for lying? If my client is innocent, she’s lying. Why? Was it blackmail? No. Was it jealousy? No. Yesterday, I found out why. She doesn’t have a motive. You know why? Because, she’s not lying.”
The committee is packed with people who declared their positions on Trump’s culpability prior to anyone’s testimony. So far, the committee has been a political travesty. But, consider what motive Hutchinson would have for lying under oath. What would be worth going to jail for lying to Congress? A fat book deal? Probably not. A lucrative contract as a news analyst for MSNBC or CNN? Not likely. Political office? Less likely. Reasonable people could conclude, she’s not lying.
Michael Sanborn writes from Rapid City.
