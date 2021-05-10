OPINION — There’s a pendulum that swings politically every two years. To hear some pundits on cable news opine, President Joe Biden’s Democratic Party is almost certain to lose control of both the House and the Senate. History doesn’t necessarily support that speculation.
While it may be true that many presidents have lost support in the House or Senate during their midterm elections. In recent midterm elections, control flips when the president’s party is in power, is not a foregone conclusion.
In the House, the Democrats took control during the only midterm Donald Trump faced in his single term. John Boehner took control from Nancy Pelosi during President Barack Obama’s first term midterm and kept control during Obama’s second term. No flip. Dennis Hastert gained seats in George W. Bush’s first term, but lost control of the House to Pelosi in Bush’s second term’s midterm.
Republican Bob Michel took control from Democrat Tom Foley in Bill Clinton’s first term midterm election and kept it in Clinton’s second. George H.W. Bush’s Republicans never enjoyed control of either the House or the Senate during his single term. Ronald Reagan’s Republicans never had control of the House during his two terms and did not gain control of the Senate until his second term’s midterm.
It is interesting, however, to note how many House midterms resulted in a net gain for the party in power in a president’s first term. There have been only two: George W. Bush’s and Franklin Roosevelt’s first terms. When the House and Senate are narrowly divided, predicting a control change is more complex. Republicans would need to flip 37 seats in the House to wrestle control from Democrats in 2022. The Senate is another column for another day.
It is not unheard of to see a net change of more than 37 in the House. That happened at least once in the Trump, Obama, Clinton, Ford, Johnson and Eisenhower administrations. The biggest change in the House came in the only midterm Democrat Grover Cleveland faced. Republicans flipped the House with a 110-seat gain. That was in 1894.
What all this should tell us is nothing is certain. In today’s truly insane political environment, November 2022 is a million miles away. Of course, the more insane the politics, the more difficult it is to predict what will happen next.
As we enter Biden’s second hundred days, there is plenty of insanity to go around. The country’s most recent jobs report shows that in spite of a predicted April increase in jobs of 1 million by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, only 266,000 jobs were added.
Republicans say people receiving federal COVID-19 relief supplemental unemployment benefits are making more staying home than they would make going back to work and consequently have chosen to not work, while Democrats say people are afraid to return to work and will remain afraid until COVID-19 vaccinations have reached a level to where herd immunity will kick in.
Some Democrats are suggesting that even more relief is needed and warn that unemployment could continue to rise. President Biden says enhanced unemployment benefits have had no adverse effects on the number of people choosing to not work. That’s insane.
In the meantime, House Republicans will vote this week to either keep or replace Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., as the third-ranking House Republican. Why? Because she has been outspoken about former President Trump’s role in riots at the capitol. Trump wants Republicans plan to replace her with a New York Trump loyalist, Rep. Elise Stefanik, in spite of the fact that Cheney has voted with Trump more frequently than Stefanik. Cheney’s arguments for the party to move away from Trump, as parties have traditionally done when an incumbent loses an election, are reasonable. Don’t count on reason from today’s Republican party.
Because I’m such an optimist, I believe reason will prevail in 2022. But, it’s too soon to say which, if either, party will be a reasonable choice. The pendulum has plenty of time to reduce its swing from the extremes.
Michael Sanborn writes from Rapid City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.