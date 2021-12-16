OPINION — December seems to be the tough month in education. Short in days, many distractions, close to the end of the semester, expectations are high, decisions are tough, pleasing everyone is impossible. As much as we would all like to make December about family and the holiday season, it is a tough time for parents and kids. Even the thought of preparing for semester exams over the break is nearly impossible, but something that we need to do.
Awhile back I received this piece of work from Jon Gordon. It was labeled as one of his tips of the week. This can serve as the tip of the year to bring on a great 2022. Show Up and Do the Work - No matter what anyone says, just show up and do the work. If they praise you, show up and do the work. If they criticize you, show up and do the work. If no one even notices you, just show up and do the work.
Just keep showing up, doing the work, and leading the way. Lead with passion. Refuse to give up.
Ignore the critics. Believe in the impossible. Show up. Do the work. You’ll be glad you did.
With our youth are growing up in difficult times we need to do our best to make sure each understands that every decision made involves two choices, right and or wrong, sometimes of which the two are not that far apart! Set the example for our youth by working hard, making good decisions and leading by example.
TeamMates partners with school districts and communities to provide the support and encouragement of mentors to students. The goal is for mentees to develop safe, positive relationships with their mentors and for those matches to last through high school graduation. TeamMates is a one-to-one, school-based mentoring program with chapters across Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, Wyoming and South Dakota.
As Spearfish continues to move forward we are in dire need of adult mentors. The Spearfish TeamMates program currently has 12 students waiting for an adult mentor to be placed with them. We would like that mentor to be you!!! Do you have an interest in dance? Art? Travel? Law Enforcement? Exploring the Hills? Military? Singing? Teaching? Football? Paramedics? All of these are listed by the students currently wanting an adult mentor.
You are only asked to meet with your student mentee for 30 minutes once per week. That 30 minutes can make a huge difference in that kid’s life.
Community support for TeamMates is critical because of the continual need for volunteer adult mentors. Like most communities, we are struggling finding adult mentors.
TeamMates provides the Spearfish school district with a high-quality, low-cost mentoring model proven to have a positive impact on youth. TeamMates adheres to the Elements of Effective Practice, the national standards for mentoring, and uses internal evaluation to continually build on its already successful model. As a result, TeamMates youth receive mentoring services based on the latest national research and designed to provide safe and effective relationships for mentors and mentees alike. This is a win-win situation for the community, the school and most of all the students.
Please contact our Program Coordinator Dalton Wademan and sign up to be a mentor. One short evening of training and you will be ready to go. In the next few weeks our local TeamMates board members will be contacting local community leaders and business professionals soliciting help.
Funding is solid due to our school board, community members and groups contributing to this great cause. We just need adult mentors. The Holiday season is a great time to give back. Please consider being a mentor and providing your talents to help identify opportunities for students to build on the ways that you and they are uniquely awesome.
This is a proven successful program. Help us make it grow in Spearfish!! Spearfish Schools is dedicated to providing mentoring for students in order to improve their hope and engagement, thus positively impacting their overall wellbeing and academic success. Together we will build a stronger school which will build a stronger community and most of all will build better opportunities for the youth.
I hope we all get “on board” with this endeavor. Together we can make this a success.
TeamMates explains it this way.
“Be There”, is so much more than a catchy phrase. At TeamMates, one of our core values is inclusion and we believe all young people deserve a mentor. The need for a caring adult relationship is universal. When a student raises their hand and asks for a mentor it tells us they are invested. When they are then paired with a caring adult who shows up, listens and reminds them that they have unique strengths that give them great potential, the impact is truly phenomenal. The great thing about being a mentor is you don’t have to be perfect or know all the answers, we just need to show up, listen and remind them that they have something important to offer the world.”
Enjoy the holiday season with family and friends. Make it a special time. Remember and honor those who can no longer be with you.
Steve Morford is the principal at Spearfish High School
