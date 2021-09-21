OPINION — Communicating with youth is vital. Youth ages 12-18 face many obstacles in life. Mental health can be and is broadly defined but most often looked at as developing a mental illness, symptoms of diagnosable illness, substance misuse and adverse life events which have an impact on every day functioning skills.
Spearfish High School is in the process of adding mental health training and awareness to the sophomore health curriculum. Staff were introduced to the program during the August in-service days with a follow up scheduled for Oct. 1. Teen Mental Health Fist Aid (tMHFA) is the program SHS will implement. Michelle May through SDSU Extension will serve as the main delivery person for both staff and students.
This practical, skills-based course equips teaching, support staff, parents and students with the skills and confidence needed to recognize and respond if someone they know experiences a mental health problem or crisis situation. By improving mental health literacy and reducing stigma, Mental Health First Aid courses also help improve outcomes and help seeking behaviors for those affected by mental health problems.
During the high school years, mental health problems can negatively affect students’ grades, attendance, relationships, physical and psychological development, all of which can have a lifelong impact. Schools are an amazing source of support for teens and their families but they can also be a source of strain or stress, and it is often in schools where symptoms of mental health problems are first identified. It is also important to remember that it’s not only students that suffer from strain or stress in the school environment. For many teachers the day-to-day effects of managing student, co-worker and parent relationships, together with work
and time pressures, can lead to both physical and mental problems.
Please keep in mind that the course is not being introduced due to any specific problems at SHS. We have chosen a proactive approach to address issues and challenges that have proven to be common in adolescents.
The course entails six, 45-minute sessions and will be delivered to both first and second semester students registered for the required health course taught by Mr. Tyson. Mental health first aid is intended as the initial help offered to someone who is experiencing a mental health problem or a mental health crisis until appropriate professional help is received or the crisis resolves. Students will receive a certificate of completion for successfully completing the course and a manual to use during the course that they can take home after the last session. Resources for further information will be included in the manual enabling students who may need or want to explore topics further. We encourage parents to question and explore with your student.
Mental Health First Aid training is a cost-effective early intervention program that supports and mobilizes whole school communities to take a proactive approach to mental health education in schools. SHS invites all parents to attend an informational gathering to hear more about the program and inquire with any questions that you may have. Parents can attend sessions in the SHS theater on Sept. 30 at 6:30 p.m. or Oct. 1 at 12:30 p.m. Expect the session to last about one hour.
SHS also will have an assembly for all 9-12 students on Wednesday advisory day.
The NAMI Ending the Silence presentation has a handful of videos for students to watch (made by kids their age), along with some important information on mental health. The overall message is educating kids and encouraging them to talk about their mental health, getting help and ending the stigma around it. After the information portion of the presentation a young adult will share a story about their own mental health challenges and what to do to stay well. Presenters are trained to work with youth with the lead presenter highlighting the information and our young presenter sharing their story.
NAMI South Dakota was founded in 1987. It is a non-profit organization dedicated to carrying out the mission to improve the lives of persons affected by mental illness. The mission of NAMI South Dakota is to provide education, support, and advocacy for individuals and families impacted by mental illness. The families and members of NAMI South Dakota are here to help! They offer understanding to anyone concerned about mental illnesses believing that recovery is not an event, but a journey. In addition, NAMI promotes person-centered treatment and wellness activities that enhance health and well-being.
Please help in supporting students with all the issues each faces on a daily basis.
“Every individual matters. Every individual has a role to play. Every individual makes a difference.”
~Jane Goodall
