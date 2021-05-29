EDITOR’S NOTE: Some information contained in this column was sourced from usmemorialday.org.
OPINION — Many of us will thank an active duty member of the military for his or her service when we see them in uniform. We’ll do the same for veterans when we learn of their service. How do you thank someone you never met, who perished while protecting your liberty?
The origins are sketchy. President Lyndon Johnson proclaimed Waterloo, N.Y., the birthplace of Memorial Day. But, more than a dozen states claim they began the remembrance. We do know that remembering the sacrifice of soldiers who gave their life in service to their country began after the Civil War. It was originally called Decoration Day and was first officially observed on May 30, 1868 under the General Order No. 11 of National Commander of the Republic, Gen. John Logan.
The date did not correspond with any particular battle and appears to have been chosen randomly. That first Decoration Day, 5,000 people decorated the graves of 20,000 Union and Confederate soldiers at Arlington Cemetery. Early after the Civil War, people in the South honored their war dead on different dates.
Then came the National Holiday Act of 1971, which declared Memorial Day would henceforth be observed on the last Monday of May. This was done, not because it takes three days to decorate all the graves of all the soldiers who have made the ultimate sacrifice – in the many wars since the Civil War – for our freedom. It was done so government employees could have a three-day weekend, not to observe military sacrifice, but to observe warm weather and to grill weenies and gorge themselves on potato salad and baked beans.
Leave it to Congress to find a way to soil with mustard and relish an event originally intended to so cleanly honor those who died in the service of their country. It is safe to assume the hotdog industry is grateful, at least. And Congress and their staffs certainly need the respite from their busy schedules.
There is significance to the poppies we buy from veterans during Memorial Day. It is best understood by reading WWI veteran Lt. Col John McCrae’s poem “In Flander’s Field” and another, “We Shall Keep the Faith” by Moina Michael. Their verses do a far better job than any proclamation by any politician or a newspaper hack like me.
“In Flanders fields the poppies blow
Between the crosses, row on row
That mark our place; and in the sky
The larks, still bravely singing, fly,
Scarce heard amid the guns below.”
Excerpt from “In Flander’s Field”
“And now the Torch and Poppy Red
We wear in honor of our dead
Fear not that ye have died for naught;
We’ll teach the lesson that you wrought
In Flanders field”
Excerpt from “We Shall Keep the Faith”
Consider sacrifice and the value of liberty that has slowly been eroded over the years since the Civil War, and the accelerated erosion of liberty of the most recent two decades. Tens of thousands gave their lives in bloody combat to preserve that liberty for you.
Michael Sanborn writes from Rapid City.
