OPINION — Look how we’ve changed since jumping on a boat in Europe, landing on the East Coast, expanding to the west and building (supposedly) the most powerful nation in the world. Yet, how did we manage to leave the really sparkly and shiny traditions back in England after defeating them in our war for independence?
On Saturday, a chap named Charles Phillip Arthur George of the House of Windsor was crowned the “King of the United Kingdom and 14 other Commonwealth realms,” according to numerous news sources. He’ll go by King Charles III. I call him King Chuck.
The big surprise to folks like me is the infatuation Americans – particularly the media – have with Chuck and his family. Why are they so newsworthy? They have no real power. Does their wealth and property belong to them or the people of the United Kingdom?
Chuck does not rule, he reigns. He supposedly is the head of the Church of England and the head of the United Kingdom’s military. Ha! He may have some say about when the grenadiers and guardians wear their ridiculous ceremonial fuzzy headgear, called bearskins. Smaller ones are called busbies. Neither of them is particularly conducive to protecting anything but the grenadier’s eyes. Tourists expect them, however. Marketing tourism is really all the royal family is good for.
The Church of England is the ninth wealthiest church on earth, worth approximately $12 billion. Big, big buildings and lots of gold, like Westminster Abbey. The first coronation there took place in 1066 when William the Conqueror was crowned.
American media, particularly NBC, CBS and CNN, have devoted hours upon hours of “coverage” of the royal family since Queen Elizabeth II sneezed sometime in August 2021, a year before she expired last September. Of course the fascination has been around since long before that.
Consider Edward VIII’s abdication so he could marry American socialite divorcée Wallis Simpson. A spectacular movie was made of his brother George VI’s speech impediment. Chuck’s first marriage to Diana Spencer mesmerized Americans. Their sordid lives, their divorce and finally her death and funeral were all big news in the United States. The messier the mess, the creepier the creeps, the more otherwise respectable media lose their minds.
The real news is not the celebration of the pomp and circumstance surrounding the coronation of Chuck and his home-wrecking concubine, Camilla, but the obscene excess. Unofficial estimates peg the cost of the coronation between £50 million ($63.16 million) to £250 million ($318.84 million). Of course, there is no official accounting. Eurostat says the United Kingdom’s national debt is £2.47 trillion ($3.12 trillion.)
At high noon on Saturday, the Archbishop of Canterbury twisted the five-pound crown onto Chuck’s head. It is bedazzled with 444 gemstones and is valued between £3 billion ($3.791 billion) and £5 billion ($6.318 billion). The act of screwing the hat on his head took about eight seconds or a possible cost of $31.25 million per second.
Some of the media sources I found on the coronation’s cost were more enamored of the opulence than disgusted with the avarice.
It seems like a lot to spend on a stuffy gentleman who does for England what Ronald does for McDonald’s. English taxpayers spent all that money and American media spent all that time on a ceremony structured around an Anglican service of Holy Communion. One wonders what Jesus would say.
