Mask recommendations are not oppressive

Webster’s New Collegiate Dictionary defines science as: “knowledge attained through study or practice” or: “knowledge covering general truths of the operation of general laws, esp. as obtained and tested through scientific method [and] concerned with the physical world.”
It’s difficult to find a reasoned definition of science declaring it to be a tool to be used to overthrow a democracy and deprive citizens of that democracy of their life, liberty or pursuit of happiness.
Hippocrates strongly believed in bloodletting. Centuries later, George Washington was bled to cure a throat infection that today could likely be cured with antibiotic medication. In his case, bloodletting likely contributed to his death.
Doctors no longer use leaches to cure sickness because they have new knowledge that proves it doesn’t work as it was thought to have. But, it took thousands of years to get there.
In February 2020, there was a shortage of the masks healthcare providers use to avoid making sick people sicker and to protect themselves from inhaling airborne contagions from the people they treat. The experts at that time were concerned there weren’t sufficient masks for healthcare providers on the front lines of the fight to slow the spread of Covid 19.
Today people can buy masks in almost every grocery store, convenience store, big box store and hardware store and of course, the internet. They’re inexpensive, albeit more expensive than they were prior to Covid 19.
The science community has told us they can continue to slow the spread of Covid 19 if we frequently wash our hands, practice social distancing and now, wear the masks they told us not to buy when supplies were low. Additionally, they claim they now have new evidence that suggests mask wearing reduces your ability to spread the disease and your vulnerability to catch it from others.
While there are places in the United States where local government is requiring people to wear masks in public and threatening them with fines if they don’t, most governments are simply recommending mask wearing.
One has to be an epic cynic to believe the government, or some group that wants to take over the government, wants you to wear a mask so they can measure how many freedoms the general public is willing to sacrifice for their own safety. Nobody’s life, liberty or ability to pursue happiness has been threatened by the government’s recommendation that we wear masks to slow the spread of Covid 19.
A new phenomenon – mask shaming – has appeared. Barefaced people harass the masked and the masked harass the barefaced. Businesses requiring their staff and customers wear masks are being accused of infringing on the rights of those customers. Businesses that don’t require masks are being accused of selfishly endangering their staffs and customers.
In South Dakota, there have been 844.9 cases per 100,000 people. That is fewer than the 987.3 cases per 100,000, nationally, according to the Center for Disease Control’s, July 12 update. Here in South Dakota, there have been 12.4 Covid-19 deaths per 100,000. Montana’s number is 2.7 per 100,000. New York’s number is 277.2 per 100,000.
Our governor has said she expects South Dakotans to behave like adults and she trusts us to do what we can to slow the spread of Covid-19. The scientists are telling us that the science and circumstances have changed. Masks work and they’re now recommended. Masks are available and affordable. Wearing one is not submitting to government oppression. It’s a perfectly reasonable expectation.
Michael Sanborn writes from Rapid City
