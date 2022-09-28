bhp

Click to purchase this photo

OPINION — There’s probably no animal on our ranch I’ve written about more than Mama Cat. For one thing, she’s been here almost as long as I have. For another, before her arrival we had a hard time keeping barn cats on the ranch. Since bringing her home as a wee kitten, however, that hasn’t been a problem–quite the reverse, in fact. “If you think about it,” my son said one day this spring, “All the cats on this ranch are kind of related to Mama Cat.”

“No,” I replied, “They are DEFINITELY all related to Mama Cat.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.