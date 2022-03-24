OPINION — There was a time when I was frustrated with how long it takes lawmakers to find a solution and get anything done, especially when it seemed the solution was obvious and right in front of them. Today, with more knowledge about the legislative process, I now have a different perspective regarding the length of time it takes to make policy changes. Believe it or not, there are benefits of dragging out the legislative process until we have had an opportunity to fully understand the issue at hand and the consequences of each action being made.
The question of whether to mandate negotiated trade in the live cattle market is a great example of this. It’s not a new issue, as this topic has been at the top of the list of legislative issues the past two years. As the discussions have continued, I feel we have learned more about trade. There is a lot of emotion surrounding this issue and both sides are passionate about their cause. We can all agree that more negotiated trade would provide better price discovery, but whether it should be forced is another question.
For those in favor of mandatory trade, they believe the obvious answer is that requiring more negotiated trade would be beneficial and would be worth the risks to our marketing model. Despite studies published from economic analysts at Texas A&M and Arkansas stating that there is enough negotiated trade for adequate price discovery and that mandating negotiated trade would ultimately negatively impact the industry by adversely affecting the Alternative Market Arrangements (AMA’s), proponents of mandatory trade have stuck to their position. Unfortunately they have invested a lot on that message now and can’t go away from it no matter what the data says.
For those who oppose mandatory trade the answer is not as obvious. Personally, I have always taken a holistic view of the cattle industry. Even though I am currently involved in only one segment of the industry, I recognize that I need to be supportive of the other segments. Maybe it is because for several years I retained ownership of my calves to slaughter and gained an understanding of the feeding sector and the importance of AMA’s. AMA’s provide producers with an opportunity to add value to their cattle if you have above average cattle. If you have below average cattle you are probably better off at an auction where you can receive an average price. When I retained ownership, we were using live animal carcass ultrasounds on our steers to determine their quality grade. We then sold the poor grading steers on the spot market and the high grading ones on a quality grid. For many years that quality grid premium was our profit and provided economic incentive to improve genetics. As an industry, we fought hard for the ability to utilize AMA’s and they shouldn’t be disparaged because they are so widely used. Producers choose AMA’s because they work while adding dollars to their pockets. Mandating negotiated trade will come at the expense of AMA use, reducing the opportunities for producers to add value to their cattle. We have already heard of instances where packers are not offering producers with high grading cattle an opportunity to put them on a price grid, but instead wanting them to accept a bid for them.
As much as we would like to blame the cattle market woes on some great conspiracy to vertically integrate the cattle industry, it all comes back to basic economics, supply and demand. There have been more market ready cattle than we have the ability to harvest. This was caused by the cattle supply cycle peaking at the time the COVID-19 was slowing and stopping production in packing plants. That resulted in decreased demand for fat cattle, and as we remember from Econ 101, when the supply increases and the demand decreases the price goes down, which is exactly what happened. When the workers returned and the plants started operating at a higher utilization, the demand went up, the supply went down, and the price went up accordingly. The packing industry is continuing to deal with labor issues, much like the rest of the country. Hopefully workers will soon return to full capacity and alleviate the packing and supply chain issues.
Moving forward, we need more packing capacity in our industry. The Biden administration pledged $500 million to regional plant construction. While capital is a challenging hurdle to new plant construction, so is permitting and labor. Finding a community that wants a packing plant that also has available and willing workers may be more challenging than capital. Once those challenges have been addressed, you still have to get the meat sold. It is easy to sell high-end steaks and ground beef, although there is not much profit in a ground product. The successful packing plants are able to market the cuts from the rumps, rounds and offal, but that is not an easy task for every processor.
I don’t bring these things up to be pessimistic about the cattle industry. Looking ahead, the cattle price outlook looks pretty favorable. The favorable price outlook is because of a decreasing supply of cattle and a steady demand for beef, both domestically and internationally; not because of mandatory negotiated trade.
There is no doubt that the packers have enjoyed tremendous profits the past two years. They were dealt a tremendous hand, a supply of market ready cattle that surpassed their ability to process them and a consumer stuck at home with stimulus money they were more than willing to spend on beef. It made for months of frustration and disappointment for the feedlot owners unable to market cattle for what they were worth. The past two years were a perfect storm that benefited the packers, the kind of storm I hope will never be repeated. Moving forward we need to keep our eyes on the big picture, maintain the demand for beef without the pandemic caused issues we faced, and look for opportunities within our marketing model. Seeing the big picture allows us to resist making rash changes that could take away the opportunities we have developed to add value to our product.
Eric Jennings is the president of the South Dakota Cattlemen’s Association.
