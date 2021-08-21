OPINION — There it was on Facebook Friday morning: “South Dakota is leading the nation in new COVID infections.”
A social media user, using data from the New York Times, posted the headline. But there is much more to the story than the headline.
As part of our presentations to groups about news literacy and spotting fake news, one of the points notes that if the headline makes you mad, it may have been written in an eye-catching, but misleading way, and readers should be sure to read further down the article.
Now there is no reason to doubt the New York Times numbers referenced in the headline that caught my eye. Here is what they say over their data. You can find it in their frequently asked questions section.
“What is the source of this data?
Since late January 2020, The Times has tracked coronavirus cases and deaths as they are announced using data released by countries, states and local health officials. Times staff work around the clock to create, verify and maintain this data.
This data is used in Times reporting and graphics, sometimes as cumulative figures, new daily totals or per capita counts.
The Times uses testing and hospitalization data published by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and has used data collected by The COVID Tracking Project. The Times uses case and death data for most countries from Johns Hopkins University.”
So let’s leave it at that. The data is good.
So is South Dakota leading the nation once again in new COVID infections?
The answer is, it depends on what data point you use.
According to their numbers, yes, we are leading the nation again when it comes to the percentage increase over the last two weeks.
There has been a 268% increase in new cases over the last two weeks, making South Dakota the leader in that category. The next closest percentage increase is Guam noting a 172% increase.
But, if you look at the total number of new cases averaging over the last two weeks, South Dakota ranks 48th among states and territories.
And if you look at the per 100,000 people category, South Dakota ranks 43rd in new cases. In my opinion, looking at this data point is the fairest way to compare state-to-state information.
After all, when South Dakota records “X” number of new cases a day and New York, for example, also records the same number, what state has the higher transmission rate? South Dakota by far.
So, fellow news consumers, read beyond the headline — and that goes for our stories as well. Headlines are meant to give you a synopsis of the full story in only a few characters.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.