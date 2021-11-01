OPINION — This is a bit complicated. Last week, The Lincoln Project, an anti-Donald Trump activist organization, pulled a stunt at a campaign event held by Virginia Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Younkin. The organization sent people appearing to be tiki torch bearing protesters reminiscent of the 2017 white supremacy rally “Unite the Right.”
Counter protesters clashed with white supremacists at that rally and 30 people were injured. The following day, one of the white supremacists drove his car into a crowd of people, killing one and injuring 35 more. At the time, President Trump said there were “very fine people” on both sides of the issue.
The stunt last week was designed to steer voters to Younkin’s opponent, incumbent Gov. Terry McAuliffe, a Democrat. Younkin has been closing a gap in the polls for some time now. Voters will decide the race tomorrow, Nov. 2. The race is a dead heat, with one poll, (Fox News) showing Younkin with a sliver of a lead.
For nearly as long as there have been elections in the United States, there have been dirty tricks and rotten politics. For example, in 1804, bitter political rivals Aaron Burr believed that Alexander Hamilton had cost him an election to the New York governor’s office. He challenged Hamilton to a duel. Hamilton shot a tree branch behind Burr’s head. Burr shot, and killed, Hamilton.
The Lincoln Project is not a white supremacist organization. It’s not a progressive organization. They are an organization of current and former Republicans who hate anything associated with Trump. They endorsed President Joe Biden in the last election. Supposedly, they pulled the stunt to try to convince Younkin to condemn Trump’s assertion that the white supremacists at the Unite the Right rally were “very fine people.”
Younkin hasn’t done that. Instead, he has focused his campaign on McAuliffe’s recent remarks declaring that Virginia parents should not have a say in their children’s education in Virginia public schools. Since that time, Younkin has been erasing McAuliffe’s once-comfortable lead in the race.
While Younkin has declined to denounce Trump’s remarks, he certainly has not given any indication that he is either a white supremacist or supports white supremacists. The Lincoln Project’s effort to paint Younkin with a white supremacist brush was gutter politics that will likely backfire.
Many, including Younkin, will blame McAuliffe’s campaign for the stunt, although McAuliffe’s campaign denies it had anything to do with it. The state Democratic Party has also denied any knowledge of, or participation in, the event and has called for The Lincoln Project to apologize.
This is politics today. In the years since Donald Sagretti organized dirty tricks for Richard Nixon and Lee Atwater ran the infamous “Willie Horton” ad in the Bush-Dukakis race, politics continue to get dirtier and dirtier.
The problem, of course, is that one has to be in the gutter to participate in gutter politics. Only voters can change that.
Michael Sanborn writes from Rapid City.
