Working for America

As a retired member of the United States Foreign Service who was stationed in five countries over my 23 years of service, I was proud to serve as a Security Engineer - supporting the efforts of the brave men and women who represent American interests and values overseas. I write this as Foreign Service Day, on May 1, honors our active duty Foreign Service members.
Members of the U.S. Foreign Service are dedicated, hardworking public servants whose mission is to promote American interests, values, and national security. As the new coronavirus pandemic continues its march across the world, members of the Foreign Service have been working around the clock to bring home thousands of Americans stranded abroad.
My colleagues are proud to serve their country. This global pandemic struck at a time when the Foreign Service was already overstretched and understaffed. Numerous critical positions in Washington and at embassies abroad remain vacant.
I hope that something good will come out of this frightening time, including the support the Foreign Service needs to best serve America’s interests abroad.
Daryl Zimmerman,
Sturgis
