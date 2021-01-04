When SD Attorney General Ravnsborg was ask by a reporter whether he has attempted to contact Boever’s family, Ravnsborg replied, “We attempted to reach out to them early on.”
Ravnsborg, who is the ‘We’ you were speaking of, was there more than one person driving your car?
Ravnsborg, you said on the 911 call that the thing you hit was in the middle of the road, yet it was proven that you were not in the middle of the road but on the shoulder when you killed this man. You said you did not see what you hit, so I ask you what direction were you looking when you killed this man, because I have to believe that it would be impossible not to know that you hit a man walking if you had been watching where you were going.
What was the point in taking your Blood Alcohol at 1:30 p.m. the next day, you could have had two six packs that night and still be sober 15 hours later. How many DUI convictions would we get if we waited 15 hours to draw blood? Ravnsborg, start telling us the truth.
Brent Cox,
Sturgis
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.