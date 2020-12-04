What would a bad job look like?

In the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Noem recommended and encouraged South Dakotans to “wear masks, social distance and practice good hygiene.” “This is not a sprint but a marathon.” “Be responsible.”
In her ads the virus continues “not to be a sprint but a marathon.” Now she only recommends “washing your hands.” She does not rely on the medical community-wear a mask. She does not rely on the CDC’s guidance to wear a mask. She does not rely on the Department of Health’s guidance to wear a mask.
The governor relies on old recommendations from the CDC. She relies on “non-expert” opinion. She relies on fake news opinions.
We are now in the top one, two or three in the nation for positive test percentages and deaths per capita. When the state started testing at a high rate for positive tests the governor said that she feels that only the deaths are the key to how we are doing. Now she just tells us to wash our hands. Our governor now says, “we have done a good job fighting COVID.” I wonder what a bad job would look like?
In the marathon race to defeat the virus we are dropping like flies. The governor is now emulating some ancient mythical characters: Keves-Greek, Bullahan-lrish and La Catrina El Posada-Mexican.
Look them up!
Pete Fuller,
Lead
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.