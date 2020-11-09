What’s new in the case?

I was pleased when Sturgis police arrested a protestor during the Rally for “vandalism damage in excess of $10,000.” The vandal’s name was Andrew Callaghan, and the arrest was front-page news in the Aug. 11 Pioneer. I thought, finally, a protestor will receive the punishment deserved for his illegal actions. After all, this is South Dakota, not Oregon, and lawbreakers will be brought to justice.
However, I found that our local law enforcement officials might also be applying a catch and release policy similar to the policies of those officials in the hot beds of protest. Based on my inquiries with the states attorney and others I learned that Mr. Callaghan was charged with a Class 4 felony, that he went back to his home state (Washington?), that he was scheduled to return to Meade County for a hearing in October, and that his bond was set at $1,000 cash and paid.
What? His bond was set at $1,000 when he was alleged to have done in excess of $10,000 damage!! That just doesn’t sound right.
October is almost over and I have not heard the outcome of any hearing involving Andrew Callaghan. Please provide an update on this story.
Warren Satterlee,
Spearfish
