Well-written articles

The articles by Mark Watson with Dr. Van Osdol provided still another reason we need local newspapers. In contrast to the often hyper 2 minute TV coverage, these articles gave the reader a sober, highly professional understanding of the issues involved, especially of what to expect if you or a loved one is diagnosed with the corona virus. Besides, since it is in old fashioned print you can ponder on it and keep it around for future reference, or to pass on to friends. Congratulations, you did a real public service!
Tom Flickema,
Spearfish
