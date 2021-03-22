I felt compelled to reply to Joanne Goodrich’s letter to the editor about Uncle Louie’s coming to Spearfish even though she didn’t name the restaurant. I read the same article and was excited they were opening an Uncle Louie’s in Spearfish. We need more restaurants in Spearfish and I have heard nothing but good about their meals. And as for the “gorging contest”, it was mentioned in another article but for the Sturgis location. Correct me if I’m wrong. In closing, I think there are way worse happenings going on in this world than a “gorging contest.” I say “Welcome Uncle Louie’s and looking forward to your opening.”
Kay Mundt
Spearfish
