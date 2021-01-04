I fully agree with the points made in the December 12, 2020 editorial, “South Dakota’s financial gain came with other sacrifices”. It has been scientifically proven that wearing masks helps prevent the spread of this virus. While I understand her reluctance to issue a mask mandate, she should have at least strongly and clearly encouraged every citizen of this state to properly wear a mask when shopping, when attending social or athletic events, while attending church, and when around people not of their households. I could not be more disappointed that Governor Noem has failed so miserably to advocate something that is so simple and saves lives. Wearing a mask is not a political statement. Please wear your mask and encourage family members, friends and co-workers to wear their masks.
Louis H. Hogrefe,
Spearfish
