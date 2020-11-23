I’m writing out of frustration and out of pity for the people who are clearly improperly informed. I ask that you take a section and write about the true right of a person to wear a mask. I work at a gas station and we are asked to ask customers to wear a mask, not only for our safety but for theirs. It is very annoying that ever other person complains about wearing a mask. We understand. We get it but how on earth does anyone think we as the staff feel about wearing a mask from 8 to 12 hours a day. For the love of god, stop telling us how to do our job. You, as customers, do not work at the store and do not pay our bills. Put on a mask, do your shopping and check out and leave. If you are so inconvenienced, go to another business. We do not make the rules, we only abide by them at our job just as anyone else does. We don’t go to your place of work and complain about your rules. Do not complain about ours.
Thank you.
Samantha Rider,
Spearfish
