We must investigate Jan. 6

As the investigation of the January 6th capitol attack continues, some people like local columnist Michael Sanborn suggest in his article “What a shock! Fox personalities tried to influence Trump” (BH Pioneer, January 10) that “It is time for Americans, and Democrats in particular, to put the Jan. 6 riots behind them.”
Really? Does the U.S. want a country that doesn’t hold people accountable for domestic terrorist attacks to overthrow our democracy? Attacks that resulted in 7 deaths and 140 police injuries?
As long as we have a former president and his followers still falsely claiming the election was stolen from him and encouraging insurrections, conspiracy theories and a sewage of disinformation, we cannot just put the January 6th riot behind us. Without investigating and understanding how to avoid another attack on our government and election process, we will fail to be a democracy.
What if Hillary Clinton had claimed voter fraud in 2016 that resulted in her followers threatening death to government leaders who certified the election, and who then attacked the U.S. Capitol that resulted in deaths? Would Republicans just move on without accountability? They shouldn’t and probably wouldn’t. Even GOP senator Mike Rounds has come forward to tell a national audience that the 2020 election was fair according to BH Pioneer article “Rounds pushes GOP to get ‘louder’ on false Trump claims” (January 14, 2022).
We have a moral obligation to investigate and punish those who instigated and carried out the January 6th insurrection, whether it be the Oath Keepers, Proud Boys, Antifa and/or politicians (They are not above the law.)
This is America and that is how democracy is supposed to work.
Pat Rogge,
Spearfish
