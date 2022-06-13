Wake up People!

The republican party is not for the majority of the people. They refuse to pass voter rights, they seem to rig the system, gerrymandering has gotten out of control. If they don’t like the outcome of a vote they find a way to not implement the ballot measure. Does the will of the people really matter?
We can’t protest any more unless the GOP agrees with it. Trump and his cronies planned a coup which thankfully failed. Killed and assaulted police, destoyed property, interrrupted government business and called it “legitmate political discourse.”
They ban books they don’t agree with because they don’t really want the truth out there.
They seem to support domestic terrorism especailly when it benefits them. They are scared of what NRA might say. Lets fact it gun violence is now the #1 cause of death for children. Our country has basically turned into a war zone. How can they say they’re pro-life when people are getting killed every day and they ignore it. In reality they are not pro-life, they are pro-fetus.
Trump took top secret documents — how many did he sell and who did he sell them to? Look at how Fascism took over in Europe ... History is repeating itself.
Dan DeVries,
Lead
