I am a retired South Dakotan who loves our state. On June 7, 2022, there will be a ballot issue titled “Amendment C” that will protect South Dakotans from future taxation by requiring a 60% vote for passage on any future ballot measures that create a new tax, increase taxes, or include unfunded spending mandates. Currently, such ballot measures require only a simple majority (50% +1) to pass.
Our state has become a magnet for outsiders who are escaping the problems of their states: poor police protection, poor school curriculum, homelessness, crime, and violence. We are also facing an infusion of illegal immigrants who are being re-located across America.
Our “South Dakota friendly” attitude generally welcomes newcomers to our state with its low taxes, business friendly environment, and balanced budget. However, changes in the complexion of America must make us wary of taxation for proposals with which we disagree i.e., Free childcare, Free college, Free Healthcare, State housing, and expanded food stamps.
Opponents of Amendment C see the ballot process as a way of by-passing the legislature which requires 67% majority to raise taxes. A ballot initiative to establish a state income tax could now be passed with 50% +1, vote. This would kill business incentive to locate in South Dakota, thus hurting our economy, small businesses and personal bank accounts. Let us join Florida in requiring a supermajority of 60% to change the way that South Dakotans are taxes.
VOTE YES on Amendment C on June 7, 2022!
Judy Jelbert,
Spearfish
