I would like to encourage every taxpayer to vote Yes on Amendment C. What it does is requires 60% of the vote instead of only 50.1% to create a new tax, increase taxes, or include unfunded spending mandates of $10 million or more. With the increase cost of almost everything, the last thing we need are higher taxes. Higher taxes hurt working families, seniors on fixed incomes, and small businesses. It should be harder to increase our taxes than a 50.1% majority. We currently don’t have a state income tax in South Dakota and if the legislature would enact such a thing, they would need 67% approval, but on the ballot, it would only need 50.1%. This doesn’t make sense. It’s not a Republican or Democrat issue. It’s a common-sense issue. Don’t let big money come in and present mistruths because they want to bring big government into our state. South Dakotans know best on how to spend their own money. That’s why I’m voting “YES” on Amendment C in June.
Debbie Schnell
Meade County Republican Women President
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.