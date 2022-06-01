Vote Whalen and Howard

Money talks. Why is liberal Lee Schoenbeck giving large amounts of money to District 31 candidates? Conservative bills go to the senate in South Dakota to die - led by Lee Schoenbeck of Watertown. Schoenbeck is using his bank account to get the most liberal candidates elected across South Dakota. He donated $3200 to Mistie Caldwell’s campaign and $500 to Randy Deibert’s campaign. I support the candidates NOT taking money from liberal forces - Mary Fitzgerald, Scott Odenbach, and Ron Moeller.
Check out the donors to John Thune; only 10% of Thune’s last 9.3 million dollars came from South Dakota. He’s 10% South Dakota! Here is a notable and telling donor to Thune - Facebook. Thune has received the 2nd highest dollar amount from Facebook than any other congress person. Why? Microsoft and Sanford Health are two other deep-pocket donors to John Thune. What is Thune providing in return? Dusty Johnson boasts similarly slippery donors - California-based company Route One Investment as well as Sanford and Avera Health.
Bruce Whalen and Taffy Howard have my votes for US Congress and US Senate - real South Dakotans backed by South Dakota mom and pop dollars. Strong conservatives to represent our strong conservative state.
Erica Douglas,
Spearfish
