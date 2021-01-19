Sens. John Thune and Mike Rounds should vote to convict Donald Trump when his impeachment trial concludes in the U. S. Senate. President Trump, by his words that had clear meaning to his followers, incited an insurrection against the very government he leads, resulting in the mob riot at the Capitol on January 6, which in turn caused the deaths of five people, including a police officer. Some of the rioters even chanted, “Hang Mike Pence.”
Some senators are now saying that impeachment should be forgotten, that the country has to heal and move on, but some of these same senators supported, and still do, the ultimate Big Lie: that Trump really won the 2020 presidential election. So often has The Big Lie been told that a large majority of Republicans, and even some others, believe it to be true despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary, counts and recounts, and at least 60 failed court challenges, including one to the United States Supreme Court, which has among its members three Trump appointees. Any objective examination of the evidence shows that Joe Biden legitimately won the election by getting more valid votes nationwide and in crucial swing states than did Trump.
Healing and unity require, first, accountability. Had Adolph Hitler been held more accountable for his seditious acts early on, he might never have become the leader of Nazi Germany and launched World War II and the extermination of the Jews.
Gary Wolberg,
Spearfish
