Vote Odenbach

As many of you know, for years I have been involved in trying to help BHSU find ways to improve its offerings to students and better secure a better financial position among the six state universities across the state. As a 2000 graduate of BHSU and a State Senator, the success of my alma mater is important to me.
At times I have prescribed tough medicine to make sure people understand the serious job we have to do.
During the last two years, I have been encouraged to have the help of Rep. Scott Odenbach in these efforts.
Rep. Odenbach has stood with me to make sure BHSU is a priority in Pierre and has been active in coming up with thoughtful solutions to help BHSU move forward in a strong position.
He’s brought a fresh perspective and a sense of urgency to the issues important to Lawrence County, effectively making the case in the Legislature that the needs of Western South Dakota need to have the same priority as the rest of the state.
If you care about the future of BHSU and want a smart and effective advocate for your district in Pierre, I would urge you to support Rep. Odenbach for reelection to the South Dakota House on June 7th.
Sen. Ryan Maher,
Isabel
