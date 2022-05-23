South Dakotans, do not be fooled: Amendment C on the June primary ballot is solely about preventing the expansion of Medicaid — a measure on the November ballot that has the support of a majority of state voters. Expanded Medicaid will greatly help our rural hospitals and those working citizens who need medical coverage but are caught in the income trap between traditional Medicaid and being able to afford private insurance.
Amendment C was placed on the June primary ballot as a pre-emptive strike against Medicaid expansion because, if passed, it would require a super majority of 60% in the November general election to approve Medicaid expansion. A handful of state legislators crafted Amendment C and sought out-of-state funding to promote it. Although touted as a “taxpayer protection act,” its actual goal is to deprive needy South Dakotans of the coverage they would be able to get under expanded Medicaid. Health care groups are rightfully opposed to Amendment C.
In fact, Amendment C is contrary to Article 23 of the South Dakota Constitution, which provides that any constitutional amendment or revision shall become part of the Constitution when approved by a majority of the voters. Amendment C, in other words, allows a minority of 41% to reject a constitutional measure, even one initiated by the voters themselves. Amendment C takes power away from the majority and gives it to the minority. Vote “no” on Amendment C.
Gary Wolberg
Spearfish
