Vote for West

I am writing this letter to voice my support for Pat West for Meade County Sheriff. I am a resident of Meade County and a current law enforcement officer of over 16 years.
I first heard of Pat when I was a young law enforcement officer, his reputation was of being a leader and hard worker. After a few years I found myself working for him while I investigated drug crimes in the area. He was very supportive of our work and never shied away from getting us what we needed to do our job. He also was very cognizant of working with other agencies and respecting them. I remember numerous times when we would tell him we would be working in a neighboring community, he would tell me “Did you call the Sheriff and let him know you are out there”. We didn’t really need to do that, but it was a sign of respect and working with one another is very important to Pat. Working together to achieve the same goal benefits Meade County and Pat has a lifetime of building these relationships.
Fresh ideas and innovation are what Meade County needs at Sheriff. Being a resident of Meade County and raising my family here makes this more important to me. The Piedmont/Summerset/Blackhawk areas are exploding with growth. This will prove challenging for law enforcement, more staff, more equipment, training, hiring and retention all cost a lot of money. Pat has a plan for this with grants and other real opportunities to offset this cost without saddling the taxpayer with the bulk of the costs. We are growing and we need to prepare for the future and Pat has a solid plan.
Casey Kenrick,
Summerset
