Vote for Fitzgerald

Mary Fitzgerald, a life time resident of South Dakota, has been an active and hard working member for the Republican Party for as long as I can remember. She is the current chair of the Lawrence County Republican Party and has done a tremendous amount of work on behalf of the party and Republican candidates for various elective offices.
Mary has an accounting degree and her resume shows that she worked for a corporation that operated thirty stores. This experience has given Mary a wealth of knowledge concerning budgets, payroll, taxes and government regulations. I know her experience will be most helpful when bills are proposed that can have a positive or negative effect on the citizens and businesses of South Dakota.
As the current and former chair of the Lawrence County Republican Party Mary
Fitzgerald has demonstrated that she more than willing to do the work and accept the responsibilities that come with the position.
A vote for Mary Fitzgerald for the South Dakota House of Representatives District
31 is a vote for a candidate with excellent communication skills, a fantastic work ethic, and the business background needed to be an excellent advocate for the citizens of Lawrence County and South Dakota.
Jerry Apa
Lead
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.