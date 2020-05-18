Vote for Enderby

I have known Oz Enderby since he moved to Lead eight years ago. In that length of time Oz has shown himself to an energetic and dedicated member of the Lead-Deadwood community. He is an active, hard working and committed member of American Legion Post 31, VFW Post 5969 and many civic organizations
I have served with Oz in the American Legion, the Lead Fire Protection District Board and the First Interstate Lead-Deadwood Community Fund Board. He has always been eager and ready to help with any event; but more importantly he has never missed a meeting. He does the necessary work and research on the issues and is always prepared for these meetings
Oz has been a full time resident of Lawrence County since 2012 and in that short span he was instrumental in the formation of the Deer Mountain Sanitary District. He also serves as a trustee of the Deer Mountain Road District.
Oz was awarded the Thomas J. Grier Award in 2018 by the Lead Chamber of Commerce. This award is given in recognition of one’s valuable contributions to the city of Lead and a testament to Oz’s leadership abilities.
I know as a County Commissioner Oz will do the research and fact finding necessary to be prepared and knowledgeable about the many issues facing the Lawrence County Commissioners.
A vote for Oz Enderby is a vote for a new voice on the Lawrence Country Commission, a voice that will represent Lawrence County citizens fairly and equally.
Jerry Apa
Lead
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.