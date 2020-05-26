Vote for Enderby

Oz Enderby is the right man for Lawrence County Commissioner. He’s not a semi-professional politician. He is hard working member to the community who is always searching for ways to improve our county.
His involvement in numerous civic organizations speaks well of a man not content to live quietly in retirement but as a man still determined to give 100% to his fellow man.
The one trait that separates Oz from so many others in office or seeking office is his approachability and common sense. Oz always has time to listen. And when he speaks it is with great consideration for the issues or subject at hand. Oz is also a man of strong moral convictions and is well grounded in his core beliefs of duty, honor, and service above self.
As a former Marine, Oz is imbued with a can-do spirit that he first learned in Marine Corps basic. This spirit saw him through a combat tour in Vietnam, college, a successful career as an engineer, and as a husband, father, and grandfather.
Oz is the right person, at the right time for Lawrence County. A vote for Oz Enderby for our county commission will bring a fresh and new voice, with new ideas, and a new positive attitude to our county government.
He will represent us all fairly and equally.
Ronald Moeller
Lead
