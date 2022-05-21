Vote for Deibert

Beyond a doubt, Randy Deibert is the most qualified candidate for the office of State Senate District 31. Randy has worked effectively as a Lawrence County Commissioner, during which time he has gained respect from the public as well as law makers and government officials.
Mr. Deibert, a Lawrence County native and local business owner, is well-liked and respected in his community with a long record of volunteerism. In my years of working with Randy in local and state government, I have found him totally trustworthy and incorruptible. He is passionate, dedicated and truly cares about all Lawrence County citizens. His well-known commitment to accountability in government will promote an atmosphere of openness in the legislature.
I want to go on record as endorsing Randy Deibert for the office of State Senate District 31 and my intention to both vote for him in the upcoming primary election on June 7, 2022 and to spread the word to others of the value of his policies and abilities.
Please join me in supporting Randy Deibert for State Senate 31.
Bob Ewing,
Former senator District 31 and Lawrence County commissioner
Spearfish
