Vote for Deibert and Jennings

I would like to endorse Randy Deibert for the SD Senate Seat for District 11. I have known Randy for a long time and appreciate the passion and hard work that he puts into everything he does. Randy was born in Lawrence County and has grown up to know its leaders and understand what makes our county click. He has been a very effective county commissioner, especially in dealing with the Black Hills National Forest. With over 53% of our county being federally owned, having someone in our state senate that understands the complexities and nuances of federal land ownership would be of tremendous value to our county. Randy is also one who is willing to provide leadership when the need arises. His professional background in surveying and his experience as a county commissioner gives him great insight into our county’s needs for infrastructure, services and other issues.
I will also be supporting Eric Jennings for Lawrence County Commissioner. Eric Jennings is a Lawrence County native who has a great background and knowledge of our county. His family has ranched in our county for many decades and he understands the importance of protecting the quality of life values that make Lawrence County so special. Like Randy, Eric recognizes how the management of the BHNF impacts our county. With a new BHNF plan revision currently underway, it is going to be important to have someone, like Eric, as a commissioner to represent Lawrence County’s interest during this process.
Bill Coburn,
Spearfish
