Vote for Deibert and Ewing

I would like to take this opportunity to endorse Randy Deibert and Bob Ewing for Lawrence County Commissioners. I have not worked with a commissioner over the last 30 years who understands the natural resource issues better than Randy. He has been outstanding in representing Lawrence County interests as an official stake holder in the ongoing timber sale discussions with the Black Hills National Forest. He has provided great leadership and valuable and intelligent input into this process. Randy is not shy in making sure that his views are heard and has been very effective in getting commissioners from other Black Hills counties involved. 53% of Lawrence County land is administered by the USFS and BLM and we need people like Randy to make sure that these lands are being managed to benefit the citizens of Lawrence County. I would also urge you to vote for Bob Ewing. Bob is a very hardworking individual who was commissioner for 3 terms before becoming a State Senator for 2 terms. Bob knows how to get things done and understands how to work with different people to find resolution of issues. Bob was very instrumental in helping minimize the impact of mountain pine beetles in Lawrence County both as commissioner and then as a State Senator. Bob is truly a humble servant who just wants to serve the residents of Lawrence County again. With the tremendous experience as a former county commissioner and state senator Bob would be great choice for our county.
Bill Coburn
Spearfish
