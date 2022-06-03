Vote for Deibert and Caldwell

While the slate of candidates for District 31 (D31) Senate and House includes quality individuals, two stand out as excellent choices for voters in the June 7 Primary.
Randy Deibert, a Spearfish native, has served on the Lawrence County Commission since 2014. Randy is a local business owner with local, regional, and national board experience (volunteer and elected). His knowledge of natural resources, economic development, the fire district, and local agencies and governments will be advantageous to citizens of D31.
Mistie Caldwell, a Spearfish native, currently serves as president of the Spearfish School Board. In addition, she has held a leadership role in tourism for 13 years as executive director of Visit Spearfish--a destination marketing organization. Her committee service (volunteer and elected) includes local and regional tourism, public education, parks and recreation, and business-related boards.
Finally, these two candidates exhibit good judgment, integrity, passion, and common sense—essential attributes of any elected official. Please join me in voting for Randy Deibert for D31 Senate and Mistie Caldwell for D31 House of Representatives.
Fred Romkema,
Former Legislator, District 31 House of Representatives
