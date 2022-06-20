Visit D.C. Booth

I once worked as a volunteer in the archives of the D.C. Booth National Fish Hatchery here in Spearfish. I was excited to read the Pioneer article (with pictures!) “The National Fish Hatchery System Celebrates 150 years of Conservation.” In the June 10 paper.
I urge Spearfish area residents, tourists, and Pioneer readers to visit our booth hatchery for free on any day of the year. It’s a great place to enjoy natural and historic beauty and to bond with your family. Visit today and feed the fish and the ducks!
David Nickel,
Spearfish
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.