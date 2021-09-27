To the Lawrence County Commission

I am asking you to fully fund the request as presented by the county librarians. All those who reside in Lawrence County have free and equal access to all of our libraries. As you have been told of the many services provided by the libraries I will not repeat that information.
I realize that making taxes completely fair for all is an impossibility but it is a worthy goal. For example, there are those who do not drive yet they help pay for our roads, those who do not break the law but still pay for the sheriff ‘s department, etc. We are all taxed, as we should be, for the public good. However, libraries are an exception. This can and should be funded equally for all who reside in Lawrence County. We all have equal access to use our libraries and the services they offer free no matter their address, age, or ability to pay. As it is, those who live in a municipality pay twice as they pay county as well. I would guess fairness is the reason that the county started partially funding them. With all of the county development it makes even more sense now!
Just because other counties don’t fund libraries doesn’t mean the Lawrence should not. In fact, I suggest that we should be trendsetters not followers. Please do what is fair for all tax payers; fully fund the libraries.
Jacqualyn Fuller,
Lead
