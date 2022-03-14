To be prepared we must vote for the public — not the party

For those raised during World War II, the invasion of Ukraine by Russia is highly reminiscent of 1939-1941. During that period we listened to false promises of Hitler and Mussolini, watched while they gobbled up Europe, and remained neutral. We entered the war only after Japan bombed Pearl Harbor December 7, 1941. History may be repeating right now.
The current conflict was started because the new administration is viewed as weak. The withdrawal from Afghanistan was poorly executed and displayed weakness. The economic sanctions by President Biden have been very good, but will not stop a madman who will destroy Ukraine if needed. The actions of the United States are being watched closely by China who could try the same tactics to retake Taiwan. North Korea is also watching and Iran is moving toward building an atomic bomb with the goal of destroying Israel.
We cannot be unprepared for the possibility of WWIII. America must be independent on energy, raw materials, and other critical supplies. Public sacrifice will be required, frivolous spending by politicians stopped, and a long-range plan for balancing the budget developed.
Both political parties must begin voting for the public and not the party.
Vic Fondy,
Whitewood
